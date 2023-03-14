Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Down 0.9 %

PSTVY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.