Populous Market Cap Hits $4.31 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $265,418.82 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

