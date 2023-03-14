Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Shares of PSKOF stock remained flat at C$18.25 during trading on Tuesday. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of C$18.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

