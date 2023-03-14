Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.8 days.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF remained flat at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.77.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris Renewable Energy (RAMPF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.