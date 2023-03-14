Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.8 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF remained flat at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

