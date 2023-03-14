Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

PORBF remained flat at $13.45 during trading on Tuesday. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.