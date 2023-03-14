Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Sells A$561,592.08 in Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Peter Behrens sold 1,337,124 shares of Plenti Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28), for a total transaction of A$561,592.08 ($374,394.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 55.41 and a quick ratio of 55.39.

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

