Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,389,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 2,728,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pirelli & C. Price Performance

OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pirelli & C. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

