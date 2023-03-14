Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.