Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

