Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pigeon Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS PGENY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

