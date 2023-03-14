Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pigeon Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS PGENY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.
Pigeon Company Profile
