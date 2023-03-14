Peter F. Smith Acquires 1,000 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Peter F. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,843.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 123,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

