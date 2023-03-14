PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 108,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 63.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

