PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFLT opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $503.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.
