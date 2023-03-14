PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.4%.

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $503.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

