Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Paycom Software worth $143,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.