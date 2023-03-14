Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,333.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

