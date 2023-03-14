Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.
Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
