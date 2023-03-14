PacWest Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of PACW opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

