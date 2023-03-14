Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. 131,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

