Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,452,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,542,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54,524.0 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF)
