Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTYGet Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 1,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFTY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

