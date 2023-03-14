P2P Solutions foundation Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $209.14 Billion (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be purchased for $80.24 or 0.00328124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a market cap of $209.14 billion and $5.89 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Solutions foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Solutions foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase P2P Solutions foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

