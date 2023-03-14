Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($16.13) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ORTX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 91,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

