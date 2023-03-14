Orbs Price Hits $0.0341 (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $98.16 million and $18.36 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00410509 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.21 or 0.27747674 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Orbs Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.