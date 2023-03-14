Oppenheimer Lowers Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target to $32.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $326.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

