Oppenheimer Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Seagen stock opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $202.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,254 shares of company stock worth $23,701,263. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

