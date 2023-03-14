OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $1.16 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

