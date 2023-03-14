Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 502,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

