One Fin Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 1.4 %

EQIX stock traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $692.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,829. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.88.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.