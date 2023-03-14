One Fin Capital Management LP Invests $10.35 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,000. EVERTEC makes up about 2.7% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 269.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVERTEC Price Performance

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. 29,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

