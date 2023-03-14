OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $200.65 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00005895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $200.65 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000223 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

