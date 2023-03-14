OKC Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.17 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One OKC Token token can now be bought for about $25.73 or 0.00099302 BTC on exchanges. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and $11.17 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKC Token has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00402611 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,104.46 or 0.27213834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

Buying and Selling OKC Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars.

