Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0603

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $345.44 million and approximately $60.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.44 or 0.06903129 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05630595 USD and is up 13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $43,669,831.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.