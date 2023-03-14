NYM (NYM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.99 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $88.99 million and $6.34 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00410509 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.21 or 0.27747674 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,884,660.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.28048005 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $6,489,324.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

