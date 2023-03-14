NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,891,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,283,152. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

