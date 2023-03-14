Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 41,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.