Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NIM opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

