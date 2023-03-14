Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. 622,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,805. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,926,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after buying an additional 2,117,051 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,389,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 850,011 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,037,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 90,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,751,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,309,000 after buying an additional 256,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 143,787 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

