Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. 622,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,805. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.