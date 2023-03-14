Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.03 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $108.03 million and $7.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $18.35 or 0.00070820 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”

Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.

In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

