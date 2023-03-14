Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $54,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $140.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $318.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $145.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

