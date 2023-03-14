Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.4 %

NTIC stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

