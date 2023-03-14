Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

