Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

