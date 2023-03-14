NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

NiSource Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 4,810,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,597. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in NiSource by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

