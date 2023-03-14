NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

NiSource Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 4,810,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,597. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in NiSource by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Dividend History for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.