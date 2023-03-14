NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.54.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

