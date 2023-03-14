NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 7.1%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 317,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 104,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

NexOptic Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market cap of C$12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

Featured Stories

