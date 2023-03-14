News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in News were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of News by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of News by 51.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 680,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Price Performance
News stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
News Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.
News Company Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
