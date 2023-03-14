News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in News were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of News by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of News by 51.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 680,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.