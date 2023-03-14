Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

Newmont stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.