New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTL opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

