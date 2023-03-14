New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTL opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.28.
About New York Mortgage Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTL)
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.