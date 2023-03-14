New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $40.67

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.67, but opened at $38.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 1,804,346 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
