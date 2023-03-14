Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $143,713.41

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $43.37 million and approximately $143,713.41 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
