NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
